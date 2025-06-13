Mumbai News: Over Speeding SUV Overturned In Coastal Road Tunnel; No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)

SUV Overturns At Costal Road | FPJ

Mumbai: An Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) overturned inside the Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel on Friday evening. As per the officials, the vehicle was over speeding leading to its overturn. The accident took place around 7 pm and no serious injuries were reported. "The incident took place inside the southbound tunnel of the coastal road. The vehicle was soon towed by the van deployed in the control centre. The police cleared the road immediately," said an official from BMC coastal road department.

However, this is not the first incident of vehicles over speeding in Mumbai coastal road tunnel leading to accidents. The FPJ had reported on May 20 that in the period of three months (February-March-April), as many as 38 incidents of vehicle breakdowns and two accidents have been reported inside the Coastal Road tunnel. The accidents were caused due to over speeding.

Traffic Department’s DCP Pradnya Jedge had said that vehicles other than buses frequently use the bus lane on Coastal Road, often at very high speeds. To take action against such violations, we have requested the BMC to install CCTV cameras and speed cameras every 300 metres along the Coastal Road,” she said. The move is aimed at enhancing road safety.