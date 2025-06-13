 Mumbai News: Over Speeding SUV Overturned In Coastal Road Tunnel; No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Over Speeding SUV Overturned In Coastal Road Tunnel; No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)

Mumbai News: Over Speeding SUV Overturned In Coastal Road Tunnel; No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)

A video from the spot has emerged, RTO officials and police are present at the site and can be seen clearing the road.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
SUV Overturns At Costal Road | FPJ

Mumbai: An Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) overturned inside the Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel on Friday evening. As per the officials, the vehicle was over speeding leading to its overturn. The accident took place around 7 pm and no serious injuries were reported. "The incident took place inside the southbound tunnel of the coastal road. The vehicle was soon towed by the van deployed in the control centre. The police cleared the road immediately," said an official from BMC coastal road department.

However, this is not the first incident of vehicles over speeding in Mumbai coastal road tunnel leading to accidents. The FPJ had reported on May 20 that in the period of three months (February-March-April), as many as 38 incidents of vehicle breakdowns and two accidents have been reported inside the Coastal Road tunnel. The accidents were caused due to over speeding.

Read Also
Mumbai Coastal Road: 38 Vehicle Breakdowns, 2 Accidents In Tunnel Over 3 Months Raise Alarms On...
article-image

Traffic Department’s DCP Pradnya Jedge had said that vehicles other than buses frequently use the bus lane on Coastal Road, often at very high speeds. To take action against such violations, we have requested the BMC to install CCTV cameras and speed cameras every 300 metres along the Coastal Road,” she said. The move is aimed at enhancing road safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station

Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station

Maharashtra Crime: 20-Year-Old UP Youth Arrested With Illegal Firearms Near Vasai On...

Maharashtra Crime: 20-Year-Old UP Youth Arrested With Illegal Firearms Near Vasai On...

Mumbai News: Vikhroli East-West Connector To Open On June 14 After 28-Year Wait; Expected To Cut...

Mumbai News: Vikhroli East-West Connector To Open On June 14 After 28-Year Wait; Expected To Cut...

Mumbai News: 'Ambulance Shortage At Central Railway Suburban Stations Raises Safety Concerns,' Says...

Mumbai News: 'Ambulance Shortage At Central Railway Suburban Stations Raises Safety Concerns,' Says...

Mega Block On Sunday, 15-06-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...

Mega Block On Sunday, 15-06-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...