Mumbai: Speeding Scooter Kills 65-Year-Old Watchman In Mahim; Retired Officer Injured In Separate Chembur Crash | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 65-year-old watchman was killed after a speeding scooter allegedly knocked him down in Mahim, while a retired government officer suffered a wrist fracture in a separate scooter accident in Chembur.

According to Mahim police, Manoj Hruday Giri, 65, a Champaran, Bihar, native, worked as a watchman at Ganesh Apartment on LJ Road, Mahim West. Around 5.15am on August 15, Giri was crossing LJ Road near Paradise Cinema when scooter MH 01 FF 0326, allegedly being ridden at high speed, hit him.

The police rushed Giri to Bhabha Hospital, Bandra, where he was declared dead around 8.26am. Rider Roshan Rajesh Joshi, 22, of Gida Nagar, Cuffe Parade, suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody. Following a complaint by Giri’s younger brother Dhruv Giri, 26, the Mahim police registered an FIR under relevant BNS and Motor Vehicles Act provisions.

In the Chembur incident, Rajendra Dhondu Sawant, 59, of Kamothe, a retired government officer, was hit by scooter MH 03 FE 1202 near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan on July 13.

Sawant had visited Kolekar Hospital to meet his brother, who was scheduled for leg surgery. Around 1.15pm, while crossing the road after stepping out for lunch, he was hit by the scooter.

The rider took Sawant to Kolekar Hospital but allegedly fled during treatment. Sawant suffered a right-wrist fracture and received a plaster before being admitted to Medicover Hospital, Kharghar, where doctors operated and inserted a metal plate.

After a month of treatment, Sawant approached the Chembur police, who registered a case on August 13 and are tracing the rider.

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