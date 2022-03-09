Mumbai: Speeding dumper truck runs over biker in Kandivali, held

A 25-year-old man was killed in a hit and run accident near Kandivali (E) early on Tuesday after a dumper truck ran over him. The victim was riding a motorcycle and bus friend was riding pillion, when the dumper hit their vehicle from behind and the youth lost control over the vehicle, leading to a fall, only to be crushed. A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered at Samta Nagar police station.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 1.15am on Tuesday, when the deceased, identified as Satish Kumar Gautam, was on his way to meet his girlfriend in Dahisar. In his statement, Gautam's friend, who was riding pillion at the time of incident, said, "Gautam was tensed and asked me to pick him up at Gokuldham in Goregaon (E) at midnight. When I reached there, he was talking to his girlfriend, who asked me to bring Gautam to meet her at Dahisar."

In a haste, Gautam insisted on riding the complainant's motorcycle, MH 02 BV 2330, while the latter sat pillion. When the duo reached near Poisar metro station on the Western Express Highway near Kandivali (E), a speeding dumper truck, MH 02 ER 7933, hit their two wheeler from behind, leading to the complainant falling to his left, while Gautam fell on the spot.

The speeding dumper, however, ran over Gautam and crushed him under the wheel, and sped away. Meanwhile, the complainant had sustained injuries. Both the riders were rushed to the civic run Shatabdi hospital, where Gautam was declared dead on arrival, while the pillion rider is being treated.

Subsequently, police sought details from the RTO on the basis of registration number and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. The accused, identified as Vipin Avadhu Pal, 24, was later arrested from Pimpripada in Malad (E). He was produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.

