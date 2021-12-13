Mumbai: Specially-abled man slapped, insulted after refusing to pay toll at Bandra Worli Sea Link

Two toll booth operators at the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) have been booked for assaulting a disabled motorist after he refused to pay a toll citing a government order and showing his identity card, a report from the Indian Express stated.

The government resolutions (GR) exempt motorists with over 85 % disability from paying toll.

According to the report, the incident took place on Friday in the afternoon when the complainant Ramdas Khot was on his way towards Worli from Bandra before he was stopped at the sea link by the toll booth operators.

The two operators allegedly argued with him and slapped him after he got out of his car. He was also quoted saying that this is the first time in four years that he has been stopped at the BWSL.

According to a report from the Times of India, they also insulted the complainant saying, ‘tum logon ko masti chaddi hai."

The complainant is reportedly an assistant secretary with Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) at Mantralaya.

An FIR was registered under appropriate sections of IPC and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 against the accused. However, they are yet to be arrested.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:30 AM IST