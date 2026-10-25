Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Three Men To 3 Years In Jail For Harassing 4 Minor Girls

The conviction follows a case registered after four schoolgirls reported being harassed while returning home in Mumbai in August 2013 | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: The special POCSO court has convicted three men residing in a slum area in Wadala for eve-teasing four minor girls while they were returning from school in August 2013. They have now been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution case, on August 5, 2013, the victim, along with her three friends, was studying in Class 9 and was returning from school at 5.50 pm. It is claimed that as they reached Sewree Corner, the three accused started calling them names in obscene language.

The victims claimed that the accused started touching them inappropriately, harassing them and physically assaulting them. The girls managed to escape from there. The victim later complained to her father about the incident. The girl and her father reached the spot where they spotted the boys. The victim's father, who is also the complainant, confronted them and tried to catch them, but they managed to escape. The father subsequently lodged a complaint with RAK Marg police station.

The accused were caught on August 7 and identified as Asif Borkar, Faijan Shaikh and Junaid Shaikh. Two days later, they were released on bail. However, the chargesheet against them was filed only in March 2021, and the trial in the case commenced in August 2024, 11 years after the incident. Public Prosecutor Sulbha Joshi examined the victim, her friends and the victim's father.

The defence, on the other hand, argued that one of the victims was declared hostile and did not support the prosecution's case. It claimed that a false case had been lodged by the complainant following a quarrel. The accused claimed they were playing cricket when the ball hit the complainant's window, leading to a quarrel between them and the complainant.

Court Rejects Defence Arguments

The court, however, discarded the defence and said, “The witness stated that due to lapse of time she could not remember entire incident. The incident took place in August 2013 and the evidence of this witness recorded on November 27, 2025.”

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“Hence, I find the minor contradictions due to lapse of time and faded memory will not affect the credibility of the witness. I find that merely the witness was declared hostile does not mean that her entire evidence is to be discarded,” the court said, accepting the testimonies of the victims and holding the accused guilty of harassing the girls.

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