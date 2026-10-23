Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Chembur Hospital Nurse To 5 Years In Jail For Molesting ICU Patient

A Mumbai sessions court sentenced a former Chembur hospital nurse to five years' imprisonment in a 2016 patient molestation case | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 22: A sessions court has convicted Sanjay Yadav, a male nurse at a hospital in Chembur, of molesting a woman patient who was admitted with abdominal pain in October 2016. The court sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment, nearly a decade after the incident.

Sessions Judge VB Bohra, while sentencing Yadav, observed that the offence was serious, particularly because he was on duty as a male nurse at the time.

Court Calls Offence Serious Breach Of Trust

“The act of accused was very very serious. He was on duty as Brother that is a Male Nurse,” the judge observed.

“The victim was under medical treatment in the ICU of the hospital. She was suffering acute abdomen pain. It was unbearable. She was under medication. Because of that she could not take proper sleep. The accused has taken dis-advantage of her situation and committed the crime of molestation. While acting as Male Nurse in a hospital, where patients are coming for treatment, standard of morality expectedly high. However, the accused did not think twice before committing the illegal act,” the court said.

Woman Admitted After Severe Abdominal Pain

According to the prosecution, the victim arrived in Mumbai on a flight from Kerala on October 13, 2016. She experienced abdominal pain during the journey and contacted a friend, who took her to a hospital. After receiving preliminary treatment, she was allowed to leave.

Later, she began vomiting and was taken back to the hospital, where she was admitted for treatment.

The woman told the court that she was experiencing severe pain and could not sleep, following which a doctor gave her tablets. At around 1.30 am, a ward doctor visited her and enquired about her condition, after which she became unconscious.

CCTV Footage Captures Nurse’s Actions

The woman stated that sometime between 2 am and 3 am, she felt someone touching her breast and other body parts. She woke up to find her T-shirt raised and the accused applying liquid to her stomach.

When she questioned him, the nurse allegedly told her that he was preparing her for an electrocardiogram (ECG) and gave her a small tablet. She subsequently lost consciousness again.

The woman alleged that the accused then molested her by removing her T-shirt and touching her body parts. She said she resisted him while in an unconscious or drowsy state.

The following morning, she informed the doctor that she felt someone had touched her inappropriately. The doctor and hospital staff subsequently examined the CCTV footage and found the accused touching the woman patient.

With the woman’s consent, the hospital management lodged a complaint at the Chembur police station.

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Eight Witnesses Examined During Trial

Public Prosecutor KY Salunkhe examined eight witnesses, including the victim, hospital doctors and technical staff. CCTV footage showing the accused’s actions was also presented as evidence.

Based on the evidence, the court held Yadav guilty of molesting the woman and sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment.

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