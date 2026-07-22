Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences School Peon To 20 Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting Class 10 Student

A Mumbai Special POCSO Court sentenced a school peon to 20 years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting a Class 10 student | FPJ - (Representational Image)

Mumbai, July 22: The special POCSO court has sentenced a 35 year old man who worked as a peon in a school located at Pedder road, to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting and harassing a student of 10th standard in 2022.

The special judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, S V Sahare, on Wednesday convicted Virar resident Winsion John D’souza relying on the sole testimony of the victim, observing, “Accused is the staff of an educational institution, where the victim is studying. Thus, he is in a dominant position to create a threat upon her and make her act as per his dictated.”

The girl had claimed that the accused had first obtained her mobile number and started sending morning greetings. On July 29, 2022, during the Primary Section's Annual Day function, the victim claimed that the accused came close to her, hugged and kissed the victim backstage

A month later, the victim claimed that on August 24, 2022, the accused took her to a male restroom and sexually assaulted her. He threatened her that he would ruin her reputation and get her education stopped.

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The girl remained silent, until her mother found her crying and confronted her. The mother also found the girl's chat with the accused on mobile. The mother first contacted the school principal and later a case was lodged with the Gamdevi Police Station.

The public prosecutor Vidya Bansode examined nine witnesses including the victim, principal of the school, medical and scientific officer. The court accepted the prosecution case and convicted the accused.

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