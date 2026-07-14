Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Denies Bail To ACP Jitendra Navnit In Child Sexual Abuse Case

A Special POCSO Court refused bail to ACP Jitendra Navnit, citing the risk of witness tampering | Representational Image

Mumbai, July 13, 2026: A special POCSO court has again rejected the bail plea of Assistant Commissioner of Police Jitendra Navnit, who was arrested on April 24 for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl at a garden in Worli.

Court Rejects Bail Plea

The court said the filing of the chargesheet did not amount to a change in circumstances and observed that the prosecution's apprehension of witness tampering was "genuine and believable".

Police alleged that Navnit approached the child while she was playing, performed an obscene act and forced her to touch him inappropriately. He was arrested within hours after her mother lodged a complaint.

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The prosecution and the victim's lawyers opposed bail, citing his senior police position and the possibility of pressuring witnesses.

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