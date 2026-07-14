 Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Denies Bail To ACP Jitendra Navnit In Child Sexual Abuse Case
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Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Denies Bail To ACP Jitendra Navnit In Child Sexual Abuse Case

A Special POCSO Court has again denied bail to ACP Jitendra Navnit, arrested on April 24 in connection with an alleged child sexual abuse case in Worli. The court held that filing of the chargesheet was not a change in circumstances and accepted the prosecution's concern that witnesses could be influenced.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 05:43 AM IST
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Denies Bail To ACP Jitendra Navnit In Child Sexual Abuse Case
A Special POCSO Court refused bail to ACP Jitendra Navnit, citing the risk of witness tampering | Representational Image

Mumbai, July 13, 2026: A special POCSO court has again rejected the bail plea of Assistant Commissioner of Police Jitendra Navnit, who was arrested on April 24 for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl at a garden in Worli.

Court Rejects Bail Plea

The court said the filing of the chargesheet did not amount to a change in circumstances and observed that the prosecution's apprehension of witness tampering was "genuine and believable".

Police alleged that Navnit approached the child while she was playing, performed an obscene act and forced her to touch him inappropriately. He was arrested within hours after her mother lodged a complaint.

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Mumbai POCSO Court Rejects Bail Plea Of ACP Jitendra Navnit In Alleged Molestation Of 9-Year-Old...
Mumbai POCSO Court Rejects Bail Plea Of ACP Jitendra Navnit In Alleged Molestation Of 9-Year-Old...

The prosecution and the victim's lawyers opposed bail, citing his senior police position and the possibility of pressuring witnesses.

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