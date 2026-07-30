Mumbai Special POCSO Court Sentences Repeat Child Sex Offender To Life Imprisonment In 2022 Assault Case

A Mumbai Special POCSO Court sentenced a repeat child sex offender to life imprisonment in a 2022 case involving a nine-year-old girl | Representational Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: The Special POCSO Court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in 2022. The man was previously convicted in two cases in which he sexually assaulted two minor girls.

The court refused to grant any leniency to the accused, observing that, "He has committed penetrative sexual assault with the victim, age-9 years old by threatening her. Moreover, he was previously convicted in two different cases of rape, in which, he committed rape on minor girl, age below 12 years by using similar tendency to take the victim girl on the terrace of building and commit the rape. Which shows, conduct of accused that, he is a habitual offender. There is a danger to the life of women and girl in the society from the accused."

"Despite of stay in the jail, nature of accused is not changed. Punishment theory of India is reformative theory. But no reformation found in the conduct of accused. After releasing from jail, again he committed same nature of heinous crime with a minor girl," the court said while awarding him life imprisonment.

Victim's Mother Lodged Complaint

The case was registered with the Tilaknagar police station following a complaint by the victim's mother, who was residing in Chembur. The complainant stated that on October 19, 2022, her daughter was on her way to school at around 12 pm. Later, at 1 pm, she received a call from her husband informing her that they had been called by the police regarding their daughter.

The woman stated that as soon as they reached the police station, their daughter was crying. When she asked her what had happened, the victim revealed that the accused had threatened her, taken her to the terrace of a building and sexually assaulted her.

Court Accepts Prosecution's Case

Public Prosecutor Jyoti Sawant pointed out that the accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was caught red-handed and handed over to the police. Sawant contended that the accused had committed similar offences twice earlier, having raped girls below the age of 12, for which he was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Therefore, she submitted that the accused is a danger to society.

Also Watch:

She further argued that the accused used to threaten young girls, take them to the terrace of buildings and sexually assault them. On all three occasions, he allegedly used different buildings to commit the offences against minor girls. The court accepted the prosecution's arguments and held him guilty.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/