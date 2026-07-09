Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea In Alleged West Bengal Coal Mining Money Laundering Case

A special PMLA court declined anticipatory bail to a man summoned by the ED in the alleged West Bengal coal mining money laundering case | Representational Image

Mumbai, July 8, 2026: The special PMLA court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Andheri resident Pintu Mandal, presently associated with the Department of Official Language of the Government of India, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the West Bengal coal mining case.

Mandal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Delhi, which is probing the money laundering case, asking him to join the investigation. Fearing arrest, Mandal had moved an anticipatory bail plea.

Court Declines Interim Protection

Special Judge D.D. Kurulkar refused to grant any protection from arrest, observing that Mandal had enough time to approach the special court having jurisdiction to hear the case—the special court in Delhi. Mandal has now, on Wednesday, moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection from arrest before he appears before the agency.

Mandal had earlier this month moved the special court seeking anticipatory bail, stating that "there is an apprehension to the applicant that if he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate, he be arrested."

Mandal's lawyer, Megha Gupta, who appeared on behalf of Hedgehog and Fox LLP, submitted that no information had been provided with the summons regarding the scheduled offence under which he had been served the summons.

Besides, it was contended that the co-accused, Anup Majee, has already been granted anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court. Mandal pleaded that he has not been named in the predicate offence registered by the CBI and that he is ready to cooperate with the investigation.

ED Opposes Bail Plea

The plea was opposed by ED prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, who argued that Mandal was served a notice dated May 27 directing him to appear before the agency on June 10. Mandal responded and sought time to appear.

Thereafter, on June 22, he was again asked to appear before the officer on July 5. The prosecution claimed that he had not disclosed this and had also failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate despite service of summons and opportunities being given to him.

During the hearing, Mandal also assured the court that he was ready to appear before the agency on any rescheduled date and cooperate with the investigation.

The court, however, said, "The applicant has failed to make out exceptional and compelling circumstances which forced him to approach this Court (extra-territorial Court) seeking pre-arrest bail. I find there was enough time with the applicant from May 27 to collect the information and approach the Court having jurisdiction for seeking pre-arrest bail."

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The court also refused to grant him parity with Majee's case, observing that, "Majee appeared in pursuance to the summons before the Enforcement Directorate and, on merit, the Delhi High Court has granted anticipatory bail."

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