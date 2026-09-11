Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Frames Money Laundering Charges Against Munir Khan’s Wife, 2 Sons

A special PMLA court has ordered the trial to proceed against Munir Khan’s wife and two sons in the money laundering case | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: The special PMLA court on Friday framed charges against self-proclaimed scientist and miracle doctor Munir Khan's wife and sons over money laundering. Meanwhile, the court is yet to decide the fate of Munir's application seeking to defer the proceedings against him considering his health condition.

Trial Against Family Members

The special judge is now set to proceed with the trial over the money laundering charges against the three family members of Munir Khan, while he, as stated by his lawyers, continues to remain bedridden. The trio pleaded not guilty to all the charges, paving the way for further trial.

Khan’s lawyer Vikram Sutharia had moved a plea last month pleading that Khan's health is deteriorating and he is not in a condition to understand the proceedings.

Defence Cites Health Condition

The defence sought to defer the framing of charges against Khan, claiming that, “unless the mental fitness of the Accused is first determined by a competent medical expert, any further proceedings, including the framing of charge and recording of plea, may prejudice the rights of the Accused and would be contrary to the principles of a fair trial.”

The defence has claimed that he is completely bedridden due to hemiplegia (paralysis) following his recent strokes.

ED Filed PMLA Complaint

ED had, in March 2013, submitted a prosecution complaint against Khan and three of his family members, including his wife and two sons, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Watch:

Khan was booked in multiple cases for allegedly cheating 120 people by claiming that his medicine 'Body Revival’ can cure all diseases, including cancer, and also had celebrity clients. The medicine was priced at Rs 15,000 for a 100 ml bottle. The funds earned by selling these medicines were diverted into purchasing several properties by Khan.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/