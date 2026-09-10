Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Issues Process Against Ashok Kharat, Wife And 4 Others In ₹17.70-Crore Money Laundering Case

The PMLA court has directed Ashok Kharat, his wife and four other accused to appear in connection with the ED money laundering complaint | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: The special PMLA court has issued process against Ashok Kharat and five other accused, including his wife, taking cognisance of the prosecution complaint filed by the ED in connection with money laundering to the tune of Rs 17.70 crore.

The court said the repetition of the same modus across several FIRs indicates that the generation of proceeds of crime was systematic and not isolated but continuous.

ED had submitted a prosecution complaint against Kharat, along with his wife Kalpana Kharat, Arvind Bawake, Namkaran Aware, Avinash Kandekar and Milind Bankar, for money-laundering allegations.

It is claimed that Kharat projected himself as the incarnation of ‘Krishna’, possessing religious and spiritual authority and special and supernatural powers. He has allegedly used this to extort money from many people.

ED Alleges Systematic Money Laundering

ED in its probe claimed that Kharat, as a manager of Samata Nagari Sahakari Maryadit Patsanstha Rahata, opened 48 special savings accounts and 34 benami accounts at Shri Jagdamba Mata Gramin Shakari Patssanstha, Sinnar, and used documents of followers for fraudulent KYC. Other accused persons facilitated fraudulent property transactions.

The agency claimed that bank accounts, fixed deposits and high-end vehicles were in the names of Kharat and other accused. “From the complaint and the material placed on record, prima facie depicts and disclose a consistent and systematic course of conduct by the accused No.1 (Kharat) who was helped by other accused persons,” the court said, adding that the total property was found to be worth Rs 17.70 crore.

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Court Notes Multiple FIRs

“Multiple FIRs have been registered against them as the Accused No.1 has lured the people by projecting himself as the incarnation of ‘Krishna’ possessing religious and spiritual authority having special and supernatural powers. They have gathered huge amounts of assets thereby proceeds of crime,” the court said while issuing process against all of them. The accused have been asked to appear before the court before September 22.

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