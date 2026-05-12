Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Allows Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal To Travel To London For Medical Treatment

Special PMLA court permits Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to travel to London for medical consultation and treatment evaluation | File photo

Mumbai, May 12: The special PMLA court has allowed Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, facing money laundering charges, to travel to London for four weeks for medical consultation, check-up, treatment evaluation, and ascertaining the line of treatment for his medical condition.

Court cites right to medical treatment abroad

The special court, while permitting Goyal to travel to London, said, “The right to travel abroad to seek an expert opinion and reassessment of medical condition for a person suffering from various ailments is a basic human right and is an aspect of fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution of India.”

Defence cites serious medical condition

Goyal’s lawyer, senior counsel Abad Ponda, had contended that “Goyal is suffering from various ailments, including malignant duodenum neuroendocrine tumours, which is life threatening and requires treatment, including surgical intervention by way of a supra-major surgery. Due to the loss of his wife, the applicant also suffered from severe depression and had suicidal ideation.”

It was further contended that it is necessary that he follow the advice and instructions of specialist doctors experienced in managing neuroendocrine tumours and associated complications. He proposes to seek medical consultations from experts abroad who specialise in the respective medical areas for assessing his condition and advising the future line of treatment.

ED opposes plea citing flight risk

The plea was opposed by the ED prosecutor on the ground that Goyal is the prime orchestrator, ultimate controlling party, and primary beneficiary of a colossal financial fraud involving the systematic siphoning, diversion, and laundering of public funds obtained as loans by Jet Airways (India) Limited (JIL) from Canara Bank.

The total outstanding exposure of the consortium of banks, put together in the case of the consortium of banks in respect of their admitted claim, stands at a staggering Rs 5,716.34 crore. The CBI, based on a complaint by Canara Bank, assessed wrongful loss of Rs 538.62 crore. It is submitted that the magnitude of this offence inherently and exponentially escalates the flight risk.

Court notes no misuse of earlier liberty

The court, however, after considering contentions and objections, noted that the letter issued by the HCA Healthcare/Wellington Hospital, London, United Kingdom, shows that the appointment of the applicant has been confirmed on May 27 at 4 p.m.

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“There is nothing on record to show that the applicant has misused the liberty granted to him and committed breach of the conditions,” the court said, adding that, “considering the medical condition of the applicant, the medical treatment papers, the letter issued by the HCA Healthcare/Wellington Hospital, London, United Kingdom confirming an appointment of Goyal, it is necessary to grant permission to the applicant to travel abroad to London for the purpose of medical consultation, check-up, treatment evaluation and ascertaining the line of treatment for his medical condition for the period of four weeks.”

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