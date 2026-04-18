Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Grants Interim Bail To Businessman In ₹117 Crore Money Laundering Case On Medical Grounds

Court grants interim bail to accused citing serious health risks and need for treatment | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: The special PMLA court has granted interim bail to 48-year-old businessman Amit Thepade, arrested last year for money laundering allegedly to the tune of Rs 117 crore linked to bank fraud, observing that a prisoner has the right to have treatment to preserve his health.

Defence cites medical condition and family history

Thepade’s lawyers Abad Ponda and Mithilesh Mishra had approached the special court for interim bail, claiming that the family has a history of morbid obesity, because of which his mother and grandmother had expired at an early age.

It was contended that from a very young age, he suffered from morbid obesity, which rendered him medically vulnerable to multiple comorbid conditions from his childhood and early adulthood.

At one stage of his life, his body weight had exceeded 160 kilograms. In 2008, he underwent bariatric surgery. Post this surgery, he is under specified dietary conditions to maintain his health condition.

Health deterioration in custody highlighted

The defence contended that since his arrest, he was unable to maintain the dietary conditions and further he was diagnosed with ulcers in his stomach.

Due to lack of dietary restrictions after the bariatric surgery due to incarceration, as the same cannot be provided by the jail authorities, his health further deteriorated and episodes of vomiting with blood. Hence, for proper medication, the defence had sought interim bail.

Prosecution opposes plea

The plea was objected to by the public prosecutor Arvind Aghav, contending that the medical ground is for the sake of misguiding the court. After rejection of the said bail application, the applicant has now filed this application for interim bail on his medical grounds.

Court relies on medical board findings

The court, however, relied on the report of the medical board constituted at JJ Hospital. The court noted that the Medical Board has stated that considering the combined medical conditions, the applicant is at significant risk of serious complications, including acute upper gastrointestinal bleeding complications, acute cholecystitis or biliary obstruction, poor glycaemic control-related complications, worsening nutritional deficiency after bariatric surgery, and lumbar axonal neuropathy, which has a risk of sensory motor neuropathy that can lead to bowel bladder dysfunction.

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Interim bail granted till June 15

With this, the court granted him interim bail till June 15, observing that, “Considering the urgency and seriousness noted by the medical officers, any delay or interruption in definitive management at this stage may significantly compromise the patient’s health and functional capacity. A prisoner cannot be left in the lurch even when he is suffering from a serious ailment for the only reason that his personal liberty is deprived by operation of law.”

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