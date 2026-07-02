Mumbai: Special NIA Court Takes Cognisance Of Supplementary Chargesheet Against Areeb Majeed Under UAPA

Special NIA Court accepted the supplementary chargesheet against Areeb Majeed while allowing the defence to challenge the new UAPA charge during trial | File Photo

Mumbai, July 1: The special NIA court on Wednesday took cognisance of the fifth supplementary chargesheet against alleged ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed, invoking Section 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist acts) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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Court Takes Cognisance

While accepting the NIA chargesheet, the court said, “Fear of the accused of framing charge for offence punishable under Section 17 of the UAPA against him at this moment is hypothetical. The defence shall certainly get an opportunity to challenge its veracity, admissibility, acceptability and has every opportunity to rebut the same in the legal framework.”

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