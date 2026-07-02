 Mumbai: Special NIA Court Takes Cognisance Of Supplementary Chargesheet Against Areeb Majeed Under UAPA
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Mumbai: Special NIA Court Takes Cognisance Of Supplementary Chargesheet Against Areeb Majeed Under UAPA

The Special NIA Court in Mumbai took cognisance of the fifth supplementary chargesheet against alleged ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed, invoking Section 17 of the UAPA. The court said the defence could challenge the applicability and admissibility of the charge during the trial in accordance with law.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, July 02, 2026, 01:13 AM IST
Mumbai: Special NIA Court Takes Cognisance Of Supplementary Chargesheet Against Areeb Majeed Under UAPA
Special NIA Court accepted the supplementary chargesheet against Areeb Majeed while allowing the defence to challenge the new UAPA charge during trial | File Photo

Mumbai, July 1: The special NIA court on Wednesday took cognisance of the fifth supplementary chargesheet against alleged ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed, invoking Section 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist acts) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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Court Takes Cognisance

While accepting the NIA chargesheet, the court said, “Fear of the accused of framing charge for offence punishable under Section 17 of the UAPA against him at this moment is hypothetical. The defence shall certainly get an opportunity to challenge its veracity, admissibility, acceptability and has every opportunity to rebut the same in the legal framework.”

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