Mumbai: Special NIA Court Reserves Order On Agency's Plea To Add Terror-Funding Charge Against Areeb Majeed

A Special NIA Court in Mumbai has reserved its order on the agency's plea seeking to invoke terror-funding provisions against alleged ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed | File Photo

Mumbai, June 9: A special NIA court on Tuesday reserved its order on the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) plea seeking the addition of charges of raising funds for terrorist activities against alleged ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed.

NIA plea and chargesheet

Majeed has filed written objections to the plea, contending that the application has been moved at a belated stage. In April, the NIA filed a fifth supplementary chargesheet against him, invoking Section 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist acts) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the NIA, Kalyan resident Majeed, along with co-suspects Fahad Shaikh, Saheem Tanki and Aman Tandel, was influenced by ISIS ideology.

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Court proceedings

The court, after hearing the prosecution and Majeed, is likely to pass an order on the addition of charges against Majeed on June 20.

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