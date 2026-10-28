Mumbai: Special NIA Court Rejects Shabbir Shaikh’s Discharge Plea In D-Company Terror Financing Case

The court held that the evidence presented against Shabbir Shaikh was sufficient for the trial to proceed in the alleged terror financing case | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: The special NIA court has refused to discharge Shabbir Shaikh, who was arrested for his alleged links with the D-Company and a terror financing case. Shabbir is the brother of Arif Shaikh, a close relative of Chhota Shakeel, and they allegedly sent huge funds to the D-Company through hawala channels.

The court, while refusing to discharge Shabbir, said the available evidence was more than sufficient to establish that a strong case existed to proceed with the trial against him.

Hawala Operator’s Employee Identifies Shaikh

The court noted that Shabbir had been identified by an employee of a hawala operator as the person who had received Rs 25 lakh allegedly sent by Chhota Shakeel from Pakistan via Dubai to Surat and then to Mumbai through a hawala transfer.

Defence Challenges Prosecution Case

Shabbir’s lawyer, Sandeep Karnik, had sought his discharge, claiming that no specific or substantive role had been alleged against him. He alleged that the prosecution case revolved around information received by the NIA in February 2020, which stated that certain persons belonging to the ‘D-Company’ were planning to carry out a sensational act in Mumbai. However, he claimed that no connection between the alleged act and Shabbir had been established.

NIA Opposes Discharge Plea

The plea was opposed by NIA prosecutor Umeshchandra Yadav, who argued that Shabbir, along with two others, was following the instructions of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel. He said they had been operating in Mumbai to strike terror among people in India by attacking prominent personalities to extort money from them.

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Accepting the prosecution’s case at this stage, the court refused to discharge Shabbir from the case.

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