Mumbai: Special NIA Court Rejects Sachin Waze's Discharge Plea In Antilia Bomb Scare, Mansukh Hiran Murder Case

The Special NIA Court rejected Sachin Waze's discharge plea, holding that sufficient material exists to proceed with the trial | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 15, 2026: The Special NIA Court has rejected the discharge application filed by dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the Antilia bomb scare case and the subsequent murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, observing that the application had no merit and that there is sufficient material against Waze.

Court Rejects Discharge Plea

“Waze has pleaded everything under the sun which includes facts from his perception, philosophy as per his convenience, law as he picks and chooses, case laws on which reliance is misplaced, irrelevant rhymes and absurd rhetoric, maxims and mayhems and what not. With a few lines more, and I fear that, this discharge application would have defeated Britannica Encyclopedia. What is missed is just a merit,” Special Judge Chakor Baviskar said while rejecting Waze's plea.

Waze had earlier this year moved a discharge plea for the second time, which ran into 150 pages. In the plea, he questioned the prosecution's case from the receipt of the alleged threat note to the alleged murder of Hiran. Besides, the court noted that Waze had submitted a compilation of 93 case laws running into 2,040 pages.

Waze had also challenged the motive attributed by the NIA behind the alleged planting of an explosives-laden vehicle near the residence of the Ambani family. Waze claimed there was no material on record to suggest that anyone, including members of the Ambani family, feared death as alleged.

NIA Opposes Application

Questioning the applicability of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the transfer of the probe to the NIA, Waze said: “Neither any motive behind keeping such a note/letter, been mentioned nor indicated nor any responsibility of such an act has been claimed by anyone, nor was any follow-up of such an act done by anyone. So overall it can easily be inferred to be a hoax or a prank and certainly not a terrorist activity under UAPA.”

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The plea was opposed by NIA prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, who contended that the application was not maintainable. The prosecution pointed out that Waze's previous plea had been rejected by the Special NIA Court and subsequently by the High Court. The court rejected his plea and noted that there is sufficient material against Waze.

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