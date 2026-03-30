Antilia Bomb Scare Case: NIA Opposes Sachin Waze’s Discharge Plea, Cites Role In Terror Conspiracy And Mansukh Hiran Murder

NIA opposes Sachin Waze’s discharge plea in Antilia case, citing involvement in conspiracy and serious offences | File Photo

Mumbai, March 30: The National Investigation Agency has on Monday opposed the discharge application filed by Sachin Waze. The agency said that Waze is directly involved in the crime with other accused.

Waze’s discharge plea arguments

Waze had earlier this month filed a discharge application claiming that no motive is attributed against him for allegedly planting an explosives-laden vehicle near the residence of the Ambani family.

Further, he had questioned the applicability of the charges of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the subsequent transfer of the probe to the National Investigation Agency.

Waze said that "Neither any motive behind keeping such a note/letter has been mentioned nor indicated, nor has any responsibility of such an act been claimed by anyone, nor was any follow-up of such an act done by anyone. So overall, it can easily be inferred to be a hoax or a prank and certainly not a terrorist activity under UAPA."

NIA terms plea a strategy

The NIA, in its reply opposing the plea, said, “Waze and other accused are part of the larger conspiracy and are extremely serious in nature.” The plea of discharge is a strategy and practice of the accused, a deceptive method of filing applications against the agency at the cost of judicial time, the NIA claimed.

Serious charges outlined by agency

The agency has cited several circumstances which are beyond mere coincidences. The agency claimed that he, along with other co-accused persons, committed offences punishable for the act of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, commission of a terrorist act, membership of a terrorist gang, kidnapping or abducting for murder, the murder of Mansukh Hiran, and destruction of evidence.

Also Watch:

Agency’s stand in court

The agency, while pleading with the court to reject Waze’s plea, has said that the act committed does not come under the purview of an act carried out as part of his official duty.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/