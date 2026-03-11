Mumbai: Sachin Waze Seeks Discharge In Antilia Bomb Scare Case, Challenges Evidence & UAPA Charges | File Photo

Mumbai: Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze has approached a special NIA court seeking discharge in the Antilia bomb scare case and the subsequent murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, claiming the prosecution case is based only on bald allegations without admissible evidence.

Waze on Monday filed a discharge plea before the special NIA court, citing several flaws in the investigation. The court asked the prosecution to file its reply by the next hearing on March 13. In his plea, running into more than 150 pages, Waze questioned the prosecution case from the receipt of the alleged threat note to the alleged murder of Hiran.

He also challenged the motive attributed by the NIA behind the alleged planting of an explosives-laden vehicle near the residence of the Ambani family. Waze claimed there was no material on record to suggest that anyone, including Ambani family members, feared death as alleged.

Questioning the applicability of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the transfer of the probe to the NIA, Waze said: “Neither any motive behind keeping such a note/letter, been mentioned nor indicated nor any responsibility of such an act has been claimed by anyone, nor was any follow-up of such an act done by anyone. So overall it can easily be inferred to be a hoax or a prank and certainly not a terrorist activity under UAPA.”

