Mumbai: Special NIA Court Rejects Kader Pathan’s Discharge Plea In Pune ISIS Terror Module Case

The special NIA court cited prima facie evidence, including handwritten notes allegedly linked to explosives-making, while rejecting Kader Pathan’s discharge plea | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: The special NIA court refused to discharge Kader Pathan, arrested in connection with the Pune/Maharashtra ISIS terror module case, observing that he was involved in planning and promoting radical thoughts in a particular section.

Defence challenges allegations

Pathan had sought discharge on the ground that the role attributed to him was based on collective allegations and that no specific overt act had been assigned to him.

The defence had claimed that there was no material to establish that the applicant had actually participated in the recce operation, target identification or visits undertaken by co-accused. The electronic record contains depictions of recce and firing practice in jungles, which do not establish his presence, the defence argued.

Prosecution cites handwritten notes

His plea was opposed by the prosecution on the ground that Pathan, along with co-accused, had authored certain handwritten notes for preparing processed explosives from explosive substances, chemicals and detonators, as well as the connecting mechanism of an IED. It was stated that the handwritten notes were recovered from his rented premises.

Besides, the prosecution claimed that several meetings were held at Pathan's residence on the instructions of the key accused and handler of the module.

Court cites alleged role in training sessions

After hearing the arguments, the court observed that, "the role of the applicant/accused has been categorically stated wherein it is alleged that in order to commit terrorist act using explosives and to spread knowledge of IED/Bomb making amongst the coaccused, the applicant/accused had arranged several such training sessions at the house of the wanted accused Abdulla in the year 2022."

Also Watch:

The court also noted that the handwriting analysis confirmed that the handwritten notes recovered from his house belonged to him. With this, the court refused to discharge him, observing that the prosecution was seized of abundant material prima facie to consider the active participation of the applicant in the instant crime and proceed with framing charges.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/