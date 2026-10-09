Mumbai: Special NIA Court Bars Physical Production Of ISIS-Linked Accused After He Allegedly Threatened And Abused Judge

The special NIA court took action after accused Tabish Siddiqui allegedly misbehaved and threatened the judge during a hearing | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: Byculla resident Tabish Siddiqui, arrested by the NIA for alleged links with ISIS, on Thursday threatened the special judge, saying he will “look upon the Judge and his family”. The accused went on to abuse the judge in the open court.

Accused Misbehaves In Court

Siddiqui, who has been claiming that he had been suffering from schizophrenia, abused the judge and misbehaved in the court. It is observed in the court record that Tabish lost his cool and began saying that, “he has no respect for the existing government”.

He also used filthy language against the court and further stated that he has no respect for this court as well. He also threatened that he will look upon the Judge and his family.

The court called his behaviour deprecated and directed that he be provided a legal aid lawyer. Tabish, however, refused to sign the memo for the lawyer to appear and continued to misbehave in the court. He was later taken away by the prison guards.

Court Orders No Physical Production

The special NIA court has now ordered that he not be physically produced before the court after he misbehaved in the court on Thursday. Besides, the court noted that Siddiqui had claimed to be suffering from a mental ailment, for which he was also referred to JJ Hospital in January.

The hospital, in its report, which the court said “categorically enumerates that no major mental illness at present and it is within normal limits”.

The court noted that in a report dated October 5, “it can be clearly gathered that accused No. 1 is merely pretending to have mental issues so as to evade trial proceedings.”

Earlier Bail Plea Rejected

Tabish, arrested on July 3, 2023, had last year sought bail, claiming that he is of unsound mind and a patient of schizophrenia and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (O.C.D.) since 2020. It was further contended that he is incapable of knowing the nature of the acts allegedly committed by him.

The court had rejected his bail plea, saying, “at least when he indulged in all the acts which certainly posed great threat to the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country, he was determined and firm.”

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The court has said that “he had prepared content ‘Ishtishhadi operations’ for a magazine of ISIS.” The court further noted that Tabish was in direct touch with other accused via WhatsApp and Telegram and had prepared voluminous incriminating material such as ‘Do It Yourself (DIY)’ kit in preparation of Improvised Exclusive Defence to commit terrorist acts.”

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