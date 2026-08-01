Mumbai: Special NIA Court Frames Charges Against Sachin Waze, 9 Others In Antilia Bomb Scare, Mansukh Hiran Murder Case

A special NIA court framed charges against Sachin Waze and nine others in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 2, 2026: More than five years after an explosives-laden car with a threat note was found abandoned near Antilia, the Altamount Road residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and the subsequent murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, to whom the car belonged, a special NIA court on Saturday charged former police officials Sachin Waze, Pradeep Sharma and Sunil Mane, along with seven others, with allegedly forming a terrorist gang and hatching a criminal conspiracy.

Charges Framed Against 10 Accused

The court framed charges against all 10 accused booked in connection with the bomb scare case and the murder of Hiran. The accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code, as well as under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

Apart from Waze, Sharma and Mane, the other accused who will face trial are Riyazuddin Kazi, Vinayak Shinde, Anand Jadhav, Satish Tirupati Mothkuri and Manish Vasantbhai Soni.

After the charges were read out, all the accused pleaded not guilty and opted to face trial. Following the completion of the required procedural formalities, the court will begin recording the testimonies of witnesses in the case.

Case Background

On February 25, 2021, an SUV was found abandoned near Ambani's residence with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a threat note.

Hiran, the owner of the SUV, who had lodged a complaint regarding the theft of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek near Mumbra on March 5, 2021, with six handkerchiefs stuffed into his mouth and his face covered with a scarf.

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The court, while framing the charges, observed that the accused formed a terrorist gang and "were parties to the criminal conspiracy, the object of which was to commit illegal and unlawful activities during the period from February to March 2021."

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