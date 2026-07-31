Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Special NIA Court Allows Mumbai Police To Reclaim Toyota Innova Used By Dismissed Cop Sachin Waze

Special NIA Court allowed Mumbai Police to take back the Toyota Innova seized during the Antilia explosives case investigation | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: The Mumbai Police have regained possession of a vehicle owned by the department that was allegedly used by dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the case involving the planting of explosives near Antilia.

A special NIA court on Friday allowed a plea filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Motor Transport Department, seeking the return of the vehicle.

Court Allows Return Of Vehicle

In its application, the police said Waze was a police officer at the relevant time and was entitled to use a departmental vehicle of the Mumbai Police. Accordingly, he used the Toyota Innova vehicle and is facing prosecution for the commission of the alleged offences.

The Innova car was seized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2021 during the investigation of the case and sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Pune, for scientific examination.

After completing the examination, the CFSL returned the vehicle to the NIA. Since then, the Toyota Innova has been lying in the parking compound of the NIA in Mumbai, the police said.

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Court Imposes Conditions

Special Judge Chakor Baviskar allowed the plea, observing: "Admittedly, it is lying idle in the parking compound of the NIA. In this background, if it remains as it is in the parking compound of the NIA, it will lose its utility and value."

The court directed the police to execute an indemnity bond of Rs 5,00,000. It also prohibited the police from altering the identity of the vehicle in any manner.

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