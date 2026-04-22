Mumbai: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Iqbal Ibrahim Khan In PFI Case, Cites Digital Evidence

Special NIA court in Mumbai denies bail to PFI accused citing digital evidence | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 21: The special NIA court has refused to grant bail to Iqbal Ibrahim Khan, a suspect arrested for his links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), noting that he was an active member of the organisation.

Khan’s lawyer, R. Sathyanarayanan, claimed that all provisions and procedures applicable in this case were flagrantly violated and argued the prosecution's claims are not prima facie acceptable.

Defence challenges charges

Countering the claim that Khan circulated incriminating messages, the defence argued that the PFI was not banned when the exchanges occurred. Furthermore, the defence contended that merely receiving and forwarding messages cannot constitute an act of advocating, abetting, or inciting unlawful activity.

This plea was opposed by special prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, who contended that Khan was inciting gullible Muslim youth and instigating them to join the PFI.

Court cites digital evidence

The court noted that the chargesheet contains extensive electronic and digital evidence collected by the ATS. Khan’s mobile phone reportedly contained data where religious sites were provocatively projected, falsely claiming temples were built by pulling down mosques.

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Active role in organisation

“All the suspects are connected with each other. There are various audio clips which reveal conversations of the suspects inter se. Applicant, being an active member of PFI, was doing everything to further its anti-national and terrorist objectives throughout India by provoking members of the Muslim community,” the court observed while refusing bail.

The court concluded that the evidence suggested Khan was actively furthering the agenda of the banned organisation, posing a threat to national security through communal provocation across the country.

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