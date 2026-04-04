Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To ISIS Module Accused; Cites VPN Use, Multiple SIMs And Radical Material Evidence

NIA court rejects bail plea of ISIS module accused citing use of VPN and multiple SIM cards | Representational Image

Mumbai, April: The special NIA court has denied bail to Seemab Kazi, a key accused in the Pune Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) module busted in 2023.

The court observed that no ordinary innocent person would use three different numbers or encrypted communication through a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to speak with friends.

Defence argues lack of incriminating evidence

Kazi, a senior programmatic executive with a US-based firm in Pune, was arrested in July 2023 for allegedly being part of a group linked to the ISIS module. Seeking bail, his lawyer, advocate Hasnain S Kazi, argued that no incriminating material, arms or explosives were recovered from him.

Kazi claimed he had purchased a thermometer, pipette pipe and pipette bulb for an online perfume business. It was further contended that he had nothing to do with the preparation of explosives, as alleged by the NIA.

The defence argued that mere phone calls and acquaintance between the accused inter se is not incriminating per se, and pre-trial incarceration cannot be justified.

NIA opposes plea citing ideological links

The plea was opposed by NIA prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, who contended that Kazi is a member of ISIS and was propagating its ideology under the garb of literature and religious lectures at the house of another accused, Abdul Kadir.

Court cites material and communication patterns

After recording submissions, the court noted, “Seemab has not pleaded that he manufactures perfumes, but he only sells and purchases perfumes online in the name and style K Goods Online Trading. It is not even his case that he produces or manufactures perfumes, which would require materials like a thermometer and pipette.”

The court further said the material found from the house of the accused was, prima facie, hate articles used for spreading Jihadi ideology. The court remarked, “No innocent or peace-loving citizen would possess and spread such radical literature.”

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The court also noted that the accused used three different mobile numbers and a VPN to communicate. “In the normal course of day-to-day life, use of single or dual SIM numbers is sufficient to establish contact. Innocent people would not do that,” the court said.

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