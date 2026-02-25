Mumbai News: Alleged ISIS Recruit Areeb Majeed Alleges Fake Army Officers Tried To Influence Case, NIA Court Seeks Police Reply

Alleged ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed arrives at the special NIA court after raising claims of impersonation and attempted inducement linked to his pending terror cases | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 25: Alleged ISIS recruit from Kalyan, Areeb Majeed, has approached the special NIA court claiming that a woman and a man, claiming to be from the Indian Army, visited his residence to seek help in an investigation.

In exchange, they allegedly offered to help him wipe out the cases pending against him. The court has issued a notice to the local police – Bazar Peth Police Station – seeking their reply to the complaint raised by Majeed.

Allegations of inducement

Majeed, in his complaint to the special court, claimed that on February 21, a woman – later identified as a former journalist – along with a man claiming to be a senior army official, arrived at his residence. He claimed that since he was not at home, the two insisted on waiting inside his house until his return.

It is alleged that, in a telephonic conversation, the two reiterated that they were from the army and required his help; in return, they offered to clear his pending cases. Majeed claimed he grew suspicious of their conduct and instructed them not to enter the house in his absence. In the meantime, he contacted the local police.

Court seeks response

Majeed also claimed that he later got in touch with an official from the NIA to verify the identities of the two and determine if they were indeed from an Indian agency.

While the case was reported to the local police station, Majeed claimed he was subsequently asked not to pursue the complaint further. Consequently, he approached the court seeking intervention regarding the alleged incident.

The court placed on record that this is a “serious incident involving suspected impersonation, attempted inducement, subsequent pressure, and interference with the fair administration of justice.” The court has also sought a reply from the NIA official. The case has now been adjourned to March 4.

