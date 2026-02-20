Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Alleged PFI Treasurer, Says Group Attempted To Wage War Against Nation

The special court rejects bail plea of a Popular Front of India member citing serious anti-national conspiracy charges | FPJ photo

Mumbai, Feb 19: The special NIA court has refused to grant bail to Mazhar Mansur Khan, an alleged member and treasurer of banned Popular Front of India (PFI), observing that the accused, along with other members, attempted waging war against the nation.

Defence claims innocence, alleges false implication

Khan had approached the special court for bail, claiming that he has the highest gratitude towards the nation and has always promoted harmony and brotherhood amongst the people.

Hence, under no circumstances could the applicant-accused even think of committing such offences, as have been alleged against him, the defence contended while seeking bail.

It was argued that he is innocent and has been falsely implicated. Nothing incriminating has been recovered from Khan to link him to the offences. He has been made a scapegoat by the investigating agency by wrongly portraying him as a member of the PFI, the defence claimed.

Prosecution alleges anti-national activities

The plea was opposed by special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, who contended that Khan, along with others, was an active member of the PFI. He argued that while the organisation projected itself as working in social, educational, religious and political spheres, it was actually involved in criminal, anti-national and anti-social activities.

The prosecution further alleged that the PFI wanted to overthrow the democratic government of India and establish an Islamic state governed by Sharia.

Court cites material from investigation

The court, after considering all the arguments, noted, “From the PDF file found in the mobile phone of Mazhar and from the statements of witnesses, the horrible plan of the PFI reveals. It appears that the PFI planned to convert India into an Islamic State by 2047. For that, a systematic conspiracy is hatched. Circulation of that conspiracy and action plan is kept strictly restricted to its main members.”

The court further noted, “Mazhar runs a YouTube channel. He has prepared 234 videos, many of them morphed. The videos even spread propaganda. He spreads threats through his videos. Mazhar, being the treasurer of the PFI, used to collect funds from members of the Muslim community without giving receipts. He used to use the funds to further the horrible activities of the PFI.”

“If all the huge material collected during the investigation and filed along with the charge-sheet is taken into consideration in its totality, certainly, the PFI, through its members like the accused, has actually waged war against the Government of India,” the court said while refusing to grant bail to Khan.

