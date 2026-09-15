Mumbai: Special NIA Court Allows UAPA Charge Against Sharjeel Shaikh Over Alleged Terror Funding For ISIS-Linked Organisation

The special NIA court allowed an additional UAPA charge against Sharjeel Shaikh over allegations of raising funds for terrorist activities | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 15, 2026: The special NIA court has allowed the prosecution to charge Sharjeel Shaikh, linked to an ISIS module, with raising funds for a Syria-based terrorist organisation. The court allowed the prosecution's plea to add more charges against Shaikh.

Shaikh is said to be part of the ISIS module which was active in the state till 2023. The prosecution said that Section 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, which covers the offence of raising funds for a terrorist organisation, was inadvertently not added while framing the charges.

Prosecution Seeks Additional Charge

The prosecution sought to add the charge, claiming that "during the period between the year 2015 until 2023, accused No.4 Sharjeel had raised funds for terrorist organisation with an intention to further terrorist activities by making online payments to Syria based organisation SIMI and provided funds knowing that, such funds are likely to be used by the banned terrorist organisation SIMI for the purpose of committing terrorist act."

Shaikh's lawyer, Sharif Shaikh, however, said that "the prosecution has failed to point out the transfer of funds, gathering of funds for a terrorist organisation being attributed to the accused No.4 and more so in such organisation being termed as terrorist organisation could be reflected in the entire charge-sheet."

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Court Allows Prosecution Plea

The court, on the other hand, said that, "it is palpable that advocate for accused No.4 has categorically admitted that the funds were transferred to the refugees. In this concern, the said aspect as regards the transfer of funds whether was to the refugees or to some other terrorist organisation would be a fact which would be required to be tested upon the crucible of evidence."

The court hence allowed the plea of the prosecution and would add the charges of raising funds for terrorist activities on Shaikh.

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