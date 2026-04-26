Mumbai: Special MPID Court Refuses Bail To Builder In ₹55 Crore Redevelopment Fraud Case

Court rejects bail plea of builder accused in ₹55 crore redevelopment fraud in Mumbai | Representational Imahe

Mumbai, April 25: The special MPID court has refused to grant bail on medical grounds to Amarjeet Shukla, owner of Mid-City Heights. Shukla was arrested last year for allegedly cheating residents of a building undergoing redevelopment to the tune of ₹55 crore.

Bail plea on medical grounds

Shukla moved the court claiming he suffers from a degenerative disc disease and requires surgery for his lumbar spine. His advocate, Subodh Desai, contended that while the jail authority and JJ Hospital have the necessary facilities and can afford the expenses, Shukla would receive better treatment if he undergoes surgery in a private hospital.

Prosecution and victims oppose plea

The plea faced strong opposition from the prosecution and victims of the fraud. Intervenors argued that the documents relied upon by Shukla showed exaggerated conditions.

They further claimed that he purposely concealed earlier medical documents produced before the magistrate, which did not advise surgery. The prosecution maintained that his condition is not life-threatening or fatal, and necessary medical treatment can be provided at JJ Hospital.

Court rejects medical claim

Accepting these contentions, the court held that the medical reports do not indicate any current emergency or urgent need for surgery. “…The ground put forth by the applicant is not satisfactory,” the court said, adding that he can take treatment in the government facility.

Allegations of redevelopment fraud

According to the prosecution, Mid-City Heights was appointed to redevelop a residential building on Yari Road in Versova. The company assured 13 residents, who owned 14 flats, that they would receive new homes within a specific timeframe. However, the builder allegedly sold several flats to third parties without their knowledge.

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Multiple cases registered

When the promised homes were not delivered, residents discovered the fraud and approached the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police. Similar offences have been registered against Shukla at the Oshiwara, Gaondevi, and Kotharud police stations.

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