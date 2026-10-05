Mumbai: Special MPID Court Frames Charges Against Builder Vijay Machhindar, Wife Over ₹24-Crore Oshiwara Project

Builder Vijay Machhindar and his wife Komal face charges over alleged cheating of flat purchasers and forgery linked to the Grove Tower project in Oshiwara | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 5, 2026: Six years after the flat purchasers lodged the case, the special MPID court on Monday framed charges against builder Vijay Machhindar, his wife Komal and their company, Ornate Spaces Pvt. Ltd, for allegedly cheating investors and forging documents over the Oshiwara project.

Charges Framed Over Flat Sales

While framing the charges against the three, the court said the couple in 2012 received Rs 24 crore from flat purchasers for their project, namely Grove Tower at Oshiwara, on the assurance of handing over possession of the flats by the end of 2017-18. However, the flats allegedly were never delivered. Hence, they have been charged with cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Besides, it is alleged that they have been charged for forgery as well, wherein the court said, "forged resolution of general meeting on the letterhead of UTI Sai Samruddhi Co-op. Hsg. Society and obtained loan from PNB Housing Finance Ltd. with the intention to cheat and did dishonestly and fraudulently use the said forged documents as genuine."

Charges Under MPID Act

The couple has also been charged under the provisions of Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation Of The Promotion Of Construction, Sale, Management And Transfer) Act and The Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act for having collected the funds but failing to give returns.

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Machhindar was also probed for money laundering by ED linked to the said cheating case which was registered by Mumbai police. ED had, after his arrest, claimed that Machhindar issued allotment letters and registered sale deeds also. Machhindar had also availed loans to the tune of approximately Rs 710 crore, out of which the principal amount of about Rs 470 crore is outstanding.

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