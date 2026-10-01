Mumbai Sessions Court Bar Association Seeks Ambulance, Emergency Medical Facilities On Court Premises

The Mumbai Sessions Court Bar Association has sought an on-site ambulance and basic emergency facilities to respond to medical emergencies during court hours | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: With rising incidents of lawyers fainting in the court premises, and subsequently longer waits for immediate medical attention, the Sessions Court Bar Association has again requested the administration to have ambulance services available on the court premises.

Bar Association Seeks Ambulance Facility

The Bombay City Civil and Bar Association has, on Tuesday, written to the Principal Sessions Judge to have an ambulance facility along with basic medical facilities on the premises of the court to cater to any medical emergency for lawyers, litigants, staff and other stakeholders.

The letter states that multiple incidents of medical emergency took place on the court premises on Tuesday. In one of the incidents, a lady advocate fainted.

"No timely medical intervention or emergency aid could be provided to her immediately. With great difficulty and effort, she was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention," reads the letter.

Association Cites Need For Emergency Aid

Referring to the said incident, the association has said that, "incident highlights the critical need for a dedicated ambulance and basic medical emergency facilities to be stationed within the Sessions Court premises during court working hours, to cater to such emergencies during the golden hour."

Asif Naqvi, secretary of the Bar Association and also the signatory of the letter, said that recently another senior advocate fell down on stairs and for almost an hour no ambulance could reach the court premises.

Earlier Plea Raised Before CJI

Naqvi had last year, on November 7, written a letter to the Chief Justice of India raising concern over the lack of basic emergency medical facilities within the court premises. The letter has now been turned into a public interest litigation.

Naqvi had prayed that the court, "Issue necessary guidelines/directions to the Central Government and all the State Governments and major government public trust hospitals, to establish a clear, fast-track emergency response mechanism for advocates who require urgent cardiac or other critical medical assistance during court hours in Court premises."

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Naqvi has further prayed that there should be at least two Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at prominent and easily accessible locations within the court premises to enable the immediate response to cardiac emergencies. He has also filed a petition before the Bombay High Court on this issue.

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