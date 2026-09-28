Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 12 BVS Members To 6 Months For Assaulting Teacher, Smearing Ink In 2010

A Mumbai sessions court has convicted 12 former student activists over an assault on a municipal school teacher in Mulund 16 years ago | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: Taking a serious note of the incident of an attack on a teacher, the sessions court on Monday convicted 12 members associated with the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena (BVS), the former student wing which was part of the undivided Shiv Sena, for assaulting a municipal school teacher and blackening his face with ink in 2010.

Court Sentences 12 To Six Months

The sessions judge K M Jaisingani sentenced the group to six months’ imprisonment, observing that, "accused had dared to throw/smear black coloured ink on the face of a school teacher which is not an excusable event."

"The teachers shape the future of the students and committing such offence against them when they were imparting education to the students is very serious offence. Taking lenient view would send wrong message in the society," the court said, refusing to give them any benefits of the Probation of Offenders Act.

The group has been convicted for the charges of rioting, house-trespass and assault on public servants while they were performing their official duties.

Group Confronted Teacher In 2010

As per the prosecution case, on August 20, 2010, a group of BVS members led by Vijay Gawai, said to be divisional coordinator, barged into the cabin of the in-charge headmaster at Municipal Corporation Secondary School in Mulund.

The group demanded to meet teacher Prakash Bapu Salgar, claiming that they were approached by parents over the incident of alleged assault on a Class IX student.

The group later confronted Salgar and it turned violent, wherein Salgar was allegedly abused and hit on his right hand with a stick. The accused then smeared black ink over his face and body.

School Office Also Damaged

The prosecution further said that when the headmaster intervened, the group pushed him away and damaged the school office. A window was broken and furniture was also damaged before the accused left the premises.

The defence, however, claimed that a false case was lodged by the teacher and headmaster as Gawai had handed over a letter complaining about Salgar.

Court Rejects Defence Argument

The court, however, did not accept the defence and said, "it is clear that accused have faced trial for the period of about 16 years. But they had dared to enter in the school and to commit the offence which is proved against them."

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"They did not care that what would be the consequences of their acts. The incident took place when the classes were running in the school. Though, there is no evidence on record but the incident would have caused trauma to informant, in-charge Headmaster, teachers, staff and students," the court said.

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