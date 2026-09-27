Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Govandi Man Accused Of Supplying Bank Accounts For Cyber Fraud

The Mumbai sessions court said custodial interrogation was essential to investigate the alleged bank account network linked to cyber fraud cases | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 26, 2026: The sessions court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Izhar Shaikh, 47, from Govandi, booked for allegedly opening several bank accounts in different names, which he later shared with people for cyber frauds and which have been used in more than 47 cases of cyber fraud lodged across the country.

Cyber Fraud Investigation

Shaikh was called for investigation in the case of cyber fraud lodged with Agripada on August 13 on the complaint of one Imam Mirza, who lost Rs 1.97 lakh from his account after his mobile was hacked. The investigation led the police to Shaikh.

Fearing arrest, Shaikh moved an anticipatory bail application, claiming that he is into the business of opening accounts for needy people and also works as an agent to secure jobs for the needy. Shaikh’s lawyer contended that the amount in question was already paid by him and he is innocent.

Prosecution Opposes Bail

The public prosecutor, Ashwini Rayakar, opposed the plea, saying that investigation revealed that Shaikh is a person who is involved in opening different bank accounts in the names of different persons and distributing the said bank accounts to different persons for use to commit online fraud. The prosecution pointed out that the accounts opened by him are used in 47 cases of cyber fraud lodged in various states.

The prosecution said that Shaikh’s custodial interrogation is required to find out details of these accounts and the entire nexus.

Court Cites Serious Allegations

The court, considering the objections of the prosecution, refused to grant anticipatory bail to Shaikh, observing, “there are specific allegations about the involvement of the applicant in opening different bank accounts and handing over the same to the different persons in different states in India for its use to commit online fraud and extract money.”

Also Watch:

“Considering seriousness of the allegations, involvement of the applicant in the alleged act and its consequences, according to me custodial interrogation of the applicant is essential,” the court said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/