Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 64-Year-Old Man For Sexually Harassing Woman Traffic Constable, Awards 6-Month Jail Term

A Mumbai sessions court has sentenced a man to six months in prison for harassing a traffic constable while she was on duty | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 22, 2026: The sessions court has convicted a 64-year-old, Saroj alias Suraj Duryodhan, for sexually harassing a traffic constable while she was on duty at a traffic signal at Maitri Park junction in 2018. The court has sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment.

The man was booked on the complaint of a woman police constable on September 21, 2018. She claimed that she was on traffic duty and was posted at Maitri Park junction to regulate the traffic from 3.30 pm.

Constable Harassed While On Duty

While she was standing at the crossroads, the accused came there at around 8.30 pm and began misbehaving with her and also passed sexual comments. The constable later called the police control room. A police constable from Govandi police station came there, and the two of them chased the accused and arrested him.

The court convicted the accused on the basis of the testimony of the woman constable. The defence, however, denied all the allegations and claimed that the woman constable was not on duty and the prosecution failed to bring any independent evidence.

Court Relies On Constable’s Testimony

The court, however, found the testimony of the woman constable trustworthy and convicted the accused, observing that, "the accused has committed offence against a public servant who is admittedly a woman police constable. The public servant work and serve the community by providing essential services. If, they will not be protected their safety will be endanger and they will not carry out their duties without fear."

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"The safety and security of public servant are essential for proper functioning of Government institutions. Assaulting or causing harm to public servant can disturb the smooth functioning of Government offices. The conduct of accused shows that he has undermine the rule of law," the court said.

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