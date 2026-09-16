Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To 23-Year-Old Jharkhand Man In ₹47.78 Lakh Credit Card Fraud Case

The Mumbai Sessions Court cited the ongoing investigation and alleged beneficiary role while rejecting bail to the accused | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 16, 2026: The sessions court refused to grant bail to 23-year-old Izhar Ansari from Deoghar, Jharkhand, arrested after siphoning Rs 47.78 lakhs by changing the credentials of a credit card. The accused ordered various things from an online platform, including two expensive mobile handsets, using the complainant's credit card.

Court Flags Cyber Fraud Challenge

"This is a kind of cyber fraud wherein the credentials of the credit card are misused for causing huge monetary loss to the informant. The challenge of investigation in such kind of offences is the identity of the perpetrators of the crime," the court has noted in its order rejecting Ansari's bail plea.

The case was lodged by Najeeb Kadar, director of Liberty Oil Mills Limited. Kadar claimed that, on April 11, he received a call from an unknown number offering him a credit card. He refused as he already had the same credit card, but the caller asked for his credentials, which Kadar confirmed. Later, he sensed something was not right and, on the next day, sought to block the card.

Rs 47.78 Lakh Fraud Detected

To his shock, Kadar was informed that his card was already blocked due to some suspicious transactions. Later, when he checked his mail, he found that the card credentials were changed and someone had spent Rs 47.78 lakhs from his card. Thereafter, he lodged the case.

The police, during the probe, arrested Ansari, claiming that he is involved in the syndicate, of which the other accused are absconding. The applicant is a resident of Jharkhand and hails from the village from where the activities connected with the crime came to be hatched.

It was claimed that Ansari gave two mobile phones purchased using the complainant's credit card to one Faizan Shaikh. Shaikh sold them and gave the money to Ansari. Thus, the prosecution said, Ansari was the beneficiary of the fraud amount.

Defence Denies Role In Fraud

Ansari's lawyer, on the other hand, said that he has no role in the purchase of two costly mobile handsets, which otherwise were supplied by Shaikh. The applicant is an employee of Faizan Shaikh, who misused his credentials, and he is made a scapegoat, the defence contended.

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The court accepted the prosecution's argument and said, "He is the beneficiary of the transactions which are being done by using the credentials of the credit card of the informant. The rest of the unknown accused are yet to be booked. The release of the applicant may affect further investigation."

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