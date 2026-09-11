Mumbai Child Trafficking Case: Sessions Court Refuses To Discharge Woman Who Allegedly Bought Infant For ₹2.5 Lakh

A Mumbai sessions court has ruled that the accused woman's intention behind purchasing an infant must be examined during the trial | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: The sessions court has refused to discharge Sanobar Chipalunkar, booked by the Mumbai crime branch for having adopted a child by paying money in 2023. The court said her intention behind the adoption needs to be examined by the trial.

As per the prosecution case, Chipalunkar, during the period from May 1, 2022 to October 15, 2023, along with the other accused trafficked minor children and traded in the sale and purchase of the child.

It is claimed that she purchased an infant child for Rs 2.5 lakh from a mother, now a witness in the case, as the mother had financial difficulties in raising the child.

Defence Cites Intention To Adopt

The defence lawyer for Chipalunkar, Siddhesh Bane, argued that, after her marriage, the accused could not conceive for a considerable period; therefore, she was willing to adopt a child but instead of doing it by legal means, she purchased a child. She had no ill intention in purchasing the child. She had not obtained the child for exploitation, but her intention was to adopt the said child.

The plea, on the other hand, was opposed by the prosecution, stating that, in this case, 11 accused are engaged in the trade of sale of children. In this case, 16 children are trafficked and sold and only 2 children are recovered. She has connections with the other accused and she has admittedly purchased the child from other accused.

Court Notes Alleged Trafficking Racket

The court noted that, "there seems a racket which deals in the trafficking of the infant child. Near about 16 children are trafficked by the accused persons and till today, only 4 children are successfully rescued. It is also notable thing in this matter that, in each case of rescue of these 4 children, every purchaser has been defended by the concerned witnesses that, the concerned accused was willing to adopt said child."

"It is pertinent to note that all the transactions involved in the present case relating to the trafficking of the infant child are too much identical and are done repeatedly over the time and involvement of some of the accused is common," the court said, adding that the fact regarding the intention of the applicant, who has undisputedly paid money to purchase the infant child, needs to be examined.

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Adoption Intent To Be Examined

On the intention of the woman behind adoption, the court observed that, "the child was rescued years back and yet accused has not expressed her desire before the appropriate authority to adopt concerned child. The intent of the accused thus remains to be a question of judicial determination to be decided by the trial and not on the basis of prima facie record."

"After scrutiny of the entire record, it appears that, the material available on record is sufficient to proceed trial against the present applicant," the court said, rejecting the discharge application.

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