Mumbai: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murdering Wife, 2-Year-Old Son In 2016

A Dindoshi sessions court has convicted Laxman Dhangar for the 2016 murders of his wife and young son | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: The sessions court at Dindoshi has sentenced 38-year-old Laxman Dhangar to life imprisonment for killing his wife, suspecting her character in front of his son and second wife, and also for the murder of his two-year-old son in August 2016.

As per the prosecution case, on August 12, 2016, a dead body that was almost decomposed was found. In the meanwhile, during the inquiry with local residents, the police came to know that Dhangar's wife was missing for the last eight days. Dhangar was called to the police station and he identified the body as his wife, Parvati.

During the investigation, Dhangar confessed that he had strangled his wife on August 6, 2016, and thrown the body. Hence, a case of murder was registered against him.

The probe revealed that Dhangar had three wives. Besides, the police recorded a statement of his younger son, Anil, who said that his father strangulated Parvati using his feet and killed her.

Son Also Killed Next Day

The investigation further revealed that the next day after killing his wife, he threw his two-year-old son Akil into a stream in Juhu and killed him. Akil’s body was recovered on August 8, 2016, but locals and a separate case was lodged by Juhu police. Based on the confession given by Dhangar, the information was verified and he was booked for the murder of his younger son as well.

Dhangar had three wives. Parvati was his second wife, while the first wife of the accused is Jamlamma and the third wife is Ashamma. Parvati and Jamlamma are sisters, and their marriage with the accused was solemnised on the same day with the consent of family in the same venue.

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Family Members Testify Against Accused

The public prosecutor Sachin Jadhav had examined Ashamma, who said that Dhangar suspected Parvati of having an affair with one Sidappa. Jadhav had also examined Dhangar’s son as a witness, who testified against his father. Based on the evidence presented by the prosecution, the court convicted Dhangar and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

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