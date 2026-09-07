Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Brothers In Railway Ticket Fraud Case Over Alleged Forged Lok Bhavan Letters

The sessions court rejected bail for brothers Sagar and Amrish Thakkar as police investigate alleged forged documents used for VIP-quota railway bookings | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: The sessions court has refused to grant bail to two brothers arrested for their alleged role in booking railway tickets under the VIP quota using forged Lok Bhavan letterheads, stamps and seals.

The two brothers, namely Sagar Thakkar, 32, and Amrish Thakkar, 41, were arrested by the Malabar Hill police as they allegedly forged several documents which were used in the crime. Their lawyer, Anjali Patil, however, pleaded that the two are falsely implicated.

Defence Challenges Allegations

It was argued that the applicants have no concern with this crime. The police has already recovered alleged letterheads and obtained samples of specimen signatures of the applicants; therefore, their custodial interrogation is not required.

The prosecution objected to the plea, saying Amrish is the main accused in the case. It is claimed that Amrish, through his contact, obtained an image of the letterhead of the Personal Assistant of the Governor.

Subsequently, he, with the help of the other accused, forged the letterhead and seal of the Personal Assistant of the Governor. Besides, Amrish wrote the PNR details in his own handwriting, which were received from another accused, and affixed the seal and dropped those details of the application in a drop-box of the Railway Office.

Forged Documents Recovered

The investigation further revealed that ten forged letterheads were recovered from Amrish and hard disks of the computer were also seized. At his instance, Sagar forged rubber stamps, circle rubber stamps, etc., which were recovered.

The court considered this and observed that, "the Investigating Officer submitted that till date the applicants and other accused got confirmed near about 400 E-tickets on VIP quota of Lok-Bhavan office and other 23 Government offices and investigation in that direction is in progress. Considering all these aspects, possibility of tampering with the evidence, pressurizing the witness or absconding cannot be ruled out."

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Court Cites Serious Offence

"Opportunity needs to be given to investigation agency to conduct fair investigation. The offence for forged seal/stamp/letterhead of the Officer of the Hon’ble Governor is a serious offence. Investigation is in progress," the court said, rejecting the bail application of the two brothers.

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