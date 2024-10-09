 Mumbai: Special MCOCA Court Rejects Uday Pathak's Plea To Suspend Trial
A special MCOCA court has rejected the plea of history-sheeter Uday Pathak, who requested to suspend his trial in the case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Pathak argued that the cases on which the MCOCA charges were based are still pending for trial. The court dismissed his plea, stating that it is not tenable under the law.

Charul Shah Joshi
Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 08:06 AM IST
In his plea, Pathak had claimed that he has been falsely implicated in several cases for being a non-Maharashtrian, at the instance of political parties and higher police officials.

The court while rejecting his plea, said, “The contentions raised by applicant are not relevant for consideration while deciding this application. Even, his contentions in respect of implicating him being non-Maharashtrian and his contentions in respect of implicating him in this case at the instance of political parties are not relevant.”

