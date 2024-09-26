 Mumbai: MCOCA Court Threatens Action As Navi Mumbai Police, Taloja Jail Trade Blame Over Non-Production Of 13/7 Blast Accused Nadeem Shaikh
Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Representational Image

Mumbai: The special MCOCA court has warned the Navi Mumbai police as well as officials of Taloja prison for non-production of the accused in the court for want of police escorts. While the two had been blaming each other, the court said if the accused are not produced before the court on time, it would pass necessary orders, fixing accountability.

Last week, the special court had issued notice to the Superintendent, Taloja central prison, to initiate contempt proceedings for not producing Nadeem Shaikh, one of the accused in the 13/7 serial blast case, for a hearing. The court has asked the officer to respond within a week. The prison authorities blamed the Navi Mumbai police for not providing adequate manpower to deploy escorts. The court then called for a reply from the Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police, who later tendered an unconditional apology.

