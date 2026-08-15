Mumbai: Special MCOCA Court Denies Bail To Prison Guard Accused Of Helping Run MD Drug Network From Solapur Jail

Prison guard Balu Chavan was denied bail by a special MCOCA court in the alleged MD drug network case | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: A special MCOCA court has refused to grant bail to prison guard Balu Chavan, accused of facilitating alleged kingpin Faiyaz Shaikh in running an illegal narcotics business from Solapur prison. Chavan was booked by the Mumbai Crime Branch after it busted a manufacturing unit for MD, a banned narcotic substance, in Satara.

According to the prosecution, on December 8, 2025, police nabbed Salim Shaikh and Rayees Shaikh in possession of 74 grams and 62 grams of MD, respectively.

Their arrest led the Mumbai Crime Branch to raid a premises in Savari village, Satara, on December 13, 2025. The police seized 7 kg and 518 grams of finished MD, alongside 38 kg and 820 grams of the substance kept for drying. Investigations revealed the unit operated under Faiyaz's instructions.

Alleged Prison Links

Faiyaz allegedly ran his gang from Solapur prison using Chavan's mobile phone to contact accomplice Vishal More. Records show Rs 45,000 was transferred from a relative of the accused into Chavan's bank account.

In his bail plea, Chavan had claimed that he is a government servant working as a guard in Central Jail since 2007. He claimed that Shaikh was lodged in Solapur Jail, where he was posted as a guard.

Therefore, Chavan said he knew Shaikh only in his official capacity as a jail guard. He pleaded that Shaikh is innocent and falsely implicated him in this crime.

Prosecution Opposes Bail

The plea was opposed by the prosecution on the ground that Shaikh is the gang leader and he has been conducting continuous unlawful activities through an organised crime syndicate that is manufacturing and selling MD. And when he was lodged in Solapur Jail, Chavan facilitated the commission of the said organised crime and provided his mobile phone to gang leader Shaikh.

The court, after hearing his plea, said that, "It is further case of prosecution that from the bank account of relative of accused, total amount of Rs.45,000 time to time transferred in the bank account of Chavan."

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"The argument advanced by the advocate for the accused is not convincing and acceptable, because no jail guard is permitted to use his bank account to facilitate the accused lodging in jail for purchase of daily need articles from the canteen of jail. Thus, prima facie, there is evidence like bank account statement of applicant accused, which shows that amount is transferred in his bank account," the court said while refusing to grant him bail.

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