Mumbai 2011 Triple Blasts Case: Special MCOCA Court Grants Bail To Accused Citing Prolonged Incarceration And Trial Delay

The special MCOCA court in Mumbai granted bail to 13/7 serial blasts accused Zainul Shaikh after nearly 15 years of incarceration as an undertrial prisoner | Representational Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: The special MCOCA court on Wednesday granted bail to Zainul Shaikh, one of the accused in the 13/7 serial blast case that took place in 2011, on the ground of prolonged incarceration of nearly 15 years.

On July 13, 2011, three bomb blasts occurred at Opera House, Zaveri Bazar and Dadar, resulting in the deaths of 27 persons and injuries to 127 others. The probe was later handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Shaikh was arrested in 2012 and has remained in prison since then.

Defence Cites Delay In Trial

Shaikh’s lawyer contended that there has been a delay in the trial and that, on the same ground, the other accused in the case have been granted bail. It was further argued that Shaikh is innocent and that there is no substantive evidence to establish his involvement. The defence also contended that the alleged confessional statement of the co-accused was involuntary and could not be relied upon.

The plea was opposed by Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Missar, who argued that there was sufficient evidence against the accused. He submitted that when the other accused were granted bail on the ground of delay in April 2026, only 202 witnesses had been examined.

Missar further said that 227 witnesses have now been examined and only a few witnesses remain to be examined, and therefore the trial is likely to conclude very soon.

Court Grants Bail On Parity

Special Judge Satyanarayan R. Navander, however, observed that there was no dispute that Shaikh has remained in judicial custody since 2012 and has undergone incarceration for about 15 years.

The co-accused, Naquee Ahmed and Haroon Naik, had been granted bail on the sole ground of prolonged incarceration coupled with delay in the conclusion of the trial.

The court rejected the prosecution’s argument regarding substantial progress in the trial and said, “Merely because twenty-four additional witnesses have been examined after the earlier order does not create any distinguishing circumstance sufficient to deny the benefit of parity to the present applicant.”

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While granting bail to Shaikh, the court observed, “Undoubtedly, the progress of the trial deserves due appreciation. However, this circumstance by itself cannot obliterate the fact that the applicant has already undergone nearly fifteen years of incarceration as an undertrial prisoner. The constitutional consideration regarding prolonged deprivation of personal liberty remains unchanged.”

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