Mumbai News: Special Fire Safety Inspection Drive In City Soon

Representational photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: To prevent the recurrence of the Galaxy Hotel fire, which claimed three lives, the fire brigade has decided to conduct a special checking drive after the Ganpati festival gets over. Likely to start in the first week of October, the campaign will include inspection of hotels and lodges. Strict action will be taken against establishments whose firefighting equipment will be found non-functional.

Talking to FPJ, Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said, “Currently, our teams are busy at chowpatties and small lakes where Ganesh idol immersions are taking place. This will not be the first time when we will conduct a special drive. People and hotel owners should understand the importance of keeping firefighting equipment in working condition and following related safety norms.”

On August 28, a major fire broke out at the Galaxy Hotel in Santacruz East. Even during the recent inspection, the fire brigade had found non-functional firefighting systems at 18 buildings and 26 hotels. They were issued notices and given 120 days time to repair the equipment. Non-compliance would led to disconnection of power and water connections, the BMC had warned.