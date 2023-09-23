Mumbai News: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Highrise In Dadar | Representative Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a residential tower in the Hindu Colony Area of Dadar East on Saturday morning. According to details from the Mumbai Fire Brigade department, the fire broke out on the 13th floor of the G+15 floored highrise.

The fire brigade and local authorities rushed to the spot as soon as the information of the incident was received. Initially, in the morning, an update was received from BMC's Municipal Fire Brigade regarding the fire incident. It was reported that a person had been affected by smoke inhalation and was hence rushed to Sion Hospital.

Details On The Deceased

Later, information was obtained from the attending doctor at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (LTMG) Hospital in Sion. The victim, identified as Sachin Patkar, a 60-year-old male, had been severely affected by smoke, leading to his unfortunate demise. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.



