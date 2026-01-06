 Mumbai: Special Court Allows DNA Test To Confirm Identity Of Alleged Naxal Operative Prashant Jalindar Kamble
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special Court Allows DNA Test To Confirm Identity Of Alleged Naxal Operative Prashant Jalindar Kamble

Mumbai: Special Court Allows DNA Test To Confirm Identity Of Alleged Naxal Operative Prashant Jalindar Kamble

The special court approved the Anti-Terrorism Squad’s request to collect blood samples for a DNA test to confirm the identity of alleged Naxal operative Prashant Kamble. Kamble, wanted since 2011 and arrested after 15 years, allegedly used multiple aliases to create forged documents. The DNA test aims to establish if Kamble and alias Sunil Jagtap are the same person.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Special Court Allows DNA Test To Confirm Identity Of Alleged Naxal Operative Prashant Jalindar Kamble | X

Mumbai: The special court has allowed the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to obtain blood samples for a DNA test of alleged Naxal operative Prashant Jalindar Kamble to confirm his identity. The request was made by public prosecutor Jaysingh Desai. The court observed that a DNA test is the best method to establish Kamble’s true identity, given that he allegedly used several aliases such as Rohit, Laptop, Madhu, and Sunil.

Kamble was absconding for 15 years before the Maharashtra ATS arrested him last year for his alleged links with Maoists. He was named as a wanted person in a case registered by the ATS in 2011, wherein several members of Kabir Kala Manch were booked along with others, including Angela Teltumbde, wife of Milind Teltumbde, who was among the 26 Maoists killed in 2021. The ATS claimed that Kamble lived in Khopoli under the alias Sunil Chandrakant Jagtap and was recently found travelling to Pune.

The agency claimed it needs to establish if Kamble and Jagtap are the same person. The prosecution contended that Kamble used some of the aforementioned aliases to create forged documents. The defence argued that a DNA test is not needed as Kamble is not disputing his identity as ‘Prashant Kamble’. However, in the interest of justice, the defence gave “no objection” to the collection of blood samples.

Read Also
Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Death From 14th Floor Of Her Building In Malad; Probe Underway
article-image

The court noted that if a person impersonates and prepares false government documents – not once but many times – the identity of that person must be established by cogent and satisfactory evidence. “When that person is particularly accused of various serious offences, the investigating agency’s task to establish identity is quite difficult,” the court said.

FPJ Shorts
AILET 2026 First Merit List To Be Released On January 8 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
AILET 2026 First Merit List To Be Released On January 8 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
Gorakhpur-Mumbai Train Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat; Security Sweep Underway
Gorakhpur-Mumbai Train Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat; Security Sweep Underway
'We Have...': Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Reuniting With Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor For Rom-Com Film—VIDEO
'We Have...': Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Reuniting With Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor For Rom-Com Film—VIDEO
Redmi Note 15 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Sensor Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Redmi Note 15 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Sensor Launched In India: Price, Specifications

“Though the accused has admitted his identity as Prashant Jalindar Kamble, he has not admitted to being Sunil Chandrakant Jagtap. It is alleged that under the alias of Jagtap, Kamble fabricated a passport and other documents. To establish that these two names belong to the same person, scientific evidence would help,” the court said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched: The 700 SUV Facelift Comes With More Tech, Same Power; Mumbai Prices...

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched: The 700 SUV Facelift Comes With More Tech, Same Power; Mumbai Prices...

Gorakhpur-Mumbai Train Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat; Security Sweep Underway

Gorakhpur-Mumbai Train Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat; Security Sweep Underway

'Owaisi Ke Pajame Ka Nada Kheench Kar..': Maha Minister Nitesh Rane Dares AIMIM Chief Over Remarks...

'Owaisi Ke Pajame Ka Nada Kheench Kar..': Maha Minister Nitesh Rane Dares AIMIM Chief Over Remarks...

Mumbai: Special Court Allows DNA Test To Confirm Identity Of Alleged Naxal Operative Prashant...

Mumbai: Special Court Allows DNA Test To Confirm Identity Of Alleged Naxal Operative Prashant...

Thane: 51-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹46.40 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam

Thane: 51-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹46.40 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam