Mumbai: Special Court Acquits Shiv Sena UBT Leader Anil Parab In 2023 BMC Engineer Assault Case

A Special Court acquitted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab and other accused in the 2023 BMC engineer assault case | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: The Special Court for cases against MPs and MLAs on Thursday acquitted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab and the other accused booked in June 2023 for allegedly assaulting a municipal engineer over the demolition of a party office in Bandra (East).

Special Judge Mahesh K. Jadhav, while acquitting the accused, observed that, "there is no evidence on record which proves that accused are the same persons who caused obstruction to the public servants while discharging their official duty."

Case Related To 2023 Demolition

According to the prosecution case registered with the Vakola police, the complainant, Keshav Dhotre, was serving as an Executive Engineer in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. On June 22, 2023, it was scheduled that Parab and other karyakartas would visit him on June 26, 2023, to discuss the problems faced by the H-East Ward.

It was alleged that Parab visited Dhotre's office at around 1.30 pm and confronted him about the demolition of a Shiv Sena (UBT) shakha. It was alleged that Parab asked who had demolished the Shiv Sena branch of the Uddhav Thackeray group at Bandra East and who had struck the photo frames of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray with a hammer.

During the discussion, karyakartas allegedly pulled Assistant Engineer Ajay Patil in front of Parab. A scuffle took place, during which Patil was allegedly assaulted by the karyakartas.

Court Finds No Evidence Against Accused

The prosecution examined Dhotre and Patil, along with other witnesses. After recording the testimonies, the court observed that, "it appears from the evidence of above-mentioned witnesses that for 30 minutes, the meeting was peacefully held, wherein discussion was held about the water problem and problem of the ward. In concern with the actual incident, the evidence of above eye witnesses indicate that one person raised question about the destruction of photo frames and scuffle took place."

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"The evidence of all these witnesses did not reflect that accused are the same persons who raised the question about the destruction of photo frames or that the accused are the same persons who were involved in the scuffle," the court said while acquitting Parab and the other accused.

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