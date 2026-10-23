 Mumbai: Special CBI Court Orders Release Of Former Reliance Capital CFO In Bank Fraud Cases
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special CBI Court Orders Release Of Former Reliance Capital CFO In Bank Fraud Cases

Mumbai: Special CBI Court Orders Release Of Former Reliance Capital CFO In Bank Fraud Cases

A special CBI court has ordered the release of former Reliance Capital CFO Amit Bapna in cases linked to alleged bank loan defaults involving Reliance Home Finance. The court questioned whether Bapna had a role in securing the loans and noted that other similarly accused individuals had not been arrested.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 03:06 AM IST
Mumbai: Special CBI Court Orders Release Of Former Reliance Capital CFO In Bank Fraud Cases
Former Reliance Capital CFO Amit Bapna has been ordered released by a special CBI court in cases linked to alleged bank loan defaults involving Reliance Home Finance | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 22: The special CBI court has ordered the release of Amit Bapna, former CFO of Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) and a director of Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), who was arrested in cases registered following bank complaints over defaults in credit facilities.

According to the prosecution, RHFL obtained loans between 2015 and 2019, with Rs 4,446.31 crore outstanding to lenders as of June 30, 2019.

The CBI alleged that Bapna and other accused conspired to cheat banks by diverting loan proceeds to RHFL’s sister concerns and associate entities, termed potentially indirectly linked entities (PILE), through general purpose corporate loans (GPC loans).

Defence Challenges Role In Loan Applications

Bapna’s lawyers, Aabad Ponda, Sajal Yadav and Aayushya Geruja, argued that he had neither signed loan applications nor made representations to any public sector bank or financial institution to secure loans.

Opposing his plea, CBI prosecutor Anoop Yadav said the borrower company had obtained over Rs 9,280 crore from 32 banks and other financial institutions. He alleged that the accused induced lenders, including Bank of Maharashtra, to release public funds.

Also Watch:

Read Also
PNB Fraud Case: Special CBI Court Rejects Plea To Cancel NBW Against Nirav Modi’s Close Aide Mihir...
PNB Fraud Case: Special CBI Court Rejects Plea To Cancel NBW Against Nirav Modi’s Close Aide Mihir...

Court Notes Similar Allegations Against Others

The court observed, “It cannot be concluded that the applicant without any authorisation had played any role in availing the loans and there was any inducement by the applicant to any person. Further the allegations levelled against the applicant are found to be similar to the other persons who were arrayed as accused persons in the present crime. But except the applicant and Mody, none of the other accused have been arrested by the CBI till date.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source