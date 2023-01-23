Mumbai: Space under two flyovers in Goregaon and Kandivali to be beautified |

Several areas underneath the flyovers have been encroached upon by vagrants or beggars. In order to protect the area and make available a recreational place for the citizens, the BMC has undertaken a beautification project. Accordingly, the areas under the flyovers of the Western Express Highway near Aarey and Oberoi Junction are undergoing a makeover.

Walkaway, garden, play area under Aarey flyover in Goregaon

Soon a walkway, garden, play area, etc. will be developed there, said a civic official. The development work is part of BMC's ambitious “Mumbai beautification project." “The area under the flyover is encroached by the vagrants and it also looks shabby. So we have proposed a garden, walkway, water fountain, small play area and acrylic painting on the pillars. We have already started the work under the flyover at Aarey. The beautification work under the Oberoi Junction flyover is in the sanctioning process," said the official.

BMC to illuminate places and keep security guards to keep away anti social elements

The BMC is planning to illuminate these spaces and spruce them up to ensure they are not used by anti-social elements. Even after beautification, such places can get encroached upon by vagrants, so the civic body has also decided to appoint two security guards for the garden.

Beautification work will be completed in one and a half month

The BMC has focused more on gardening under the Aarey flyover, and the work will be completed in the next one-and-a-half month, added the official. Rajesh Akre, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of P-South said, “The work will be carried out in two phases. We have focused on areas underneath the flyovers. The first phase of the project was undertaken at the Aarey flyover, while the proposal for beautification work at Oberoi Junction will be sent soon for approval.” The city's first garden under the flyover was built in Matunga.

Second project is for flyover connecting Goregaon and Kandivali

The second project has been undertaken beneath the flyover connecting Goregaon and Kandivali via the Western Express Highway (WEH).