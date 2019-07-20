Mumbai: Soon, fire department robot will face the heat in threatening situations

Mumbai: A robot worth Rs 88 lakh is all set to boost the firefighting abilities of the Mumbai Fire Brigade. This remote-controlled robot can be used in situations which could prove life-threatening for firefighters.

Officials believe this robot will prove useful, especially in disasters involving dilapidated buildings, structures with multi-level basements and chemical plants.

If a pilot run involving this robot is successful, five more will be inducted. The robot has four cameras, one of which can capture thermal images, enabling firefighters to check for people trapped in fires.

This thermal imaging camera can operate in zero visibility conditions. This will be of great use in situations where there is reduced visibility, as in the case of thick smoke.

Prabhat Rahangdale, the chief fire officer, said, "For now, only one robot has been added to the brigade. Of the four cameras in the robot, the one that uses thermal imaging can capture 360-degree images. It can work in zero-visibility conditions."

This robot comes with a two-year warranty and a five-year maintenance contract. The robot is battery-operated and it takes eight hours to charge the battery.

It can spout 3, 000 litres of water per minute and most important, it can be taken through narrow lanes, which fire tenders and huge vehicles cannot access. The robot can cross obstacles up to one foot.

“In some incidents, our firefighters have to face life-threatening situations in zero visibility. There is thick smoke and no ventilation. In such conditions, the robot can be sent in their stead and we can get a clear picture of the situation within.

It will help us determine how many people are stuck in the fire and their exact location, with the help of the wireless monitor,” said Rahangdale.